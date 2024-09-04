🍩 It's Barbie's 65th birthday

🍩 Krispy Kreme wants to celebrate with a new Barbie doughnut collection

🍩 The doughnuts are available for only a limited time

Barbie turns 65 and one popular dessert brand wants to celebrate.

Krispy Kreme is offering four all-new doughnuts featuring unique designs and flavors inspired by Barbie.

Available through September 15, fans can enjoy these sweet treats from the Krispie Kreme Barbie collection in a custom box.

The Barbie Doughnuts

Barbie Pink Doughnut (Krispy Kreme) Barbie Pink Doughnut (Krispy Kreme) loading...

Barbie Pink – This doughnut is inspired by Barbie’s iconic pink and popism. It’s an original glazed doughnut piped with pink buttercream, sprinkled with sparkly ping sugar, and topped with Barbie sunglasses.

Malibu Dream Party Doughnut (Krispy Kreme) Malibu Dream Party Doughnut (Krispy Kreme) loading...

Malibu Dream Party – This doughnut is inspired by the fun and fashion of the Barbie Dream House. The unglazed shell doughnut is filled with cake batter cream dipped in Malibu blue icing and sparkly graham sand, topped with a Barbie Dream House piece, and piped with a white cloud.

Barbie Berries n' Kreme (Krispy Kreme) Barbie Berries n' Kreme (Krispy Kreme) loading...

Barbie Berries n’ Kreme – This unglazed shell doughnut is filled with strawberry cream, dipped in white icing, drizzled with pink and purple buttercream, and topped with a Barbie heart.

Barbie Sweet 65th (Krispy Kreme) Barbie Sweet 65th (Krispy Kreme) loading...

Barbie Sweet 65 – Since it is Barbie’s 65th anniversary, this doughnut showcases iconic Barbie colors. The original glazed doughnut is dipped in chocolate icing, and topped with Barbie Sweet 65th sprinkles.

Customers can also find a limited-time Krispy Kreme 6-pack featuring the Barbie Pink, Barbie Berries n’ Kreme, and Barbie Sweet 65h doughnuts delivered to select grocery stores.

Eight Walmart and two Acme stores in New Jersey receive fresh Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

“We’re excited to celebrate the Barbie brand’s 65th birthday with a collaboration that’s full of fun and flavor,” said Krispy Kreme’s Global Chief Brand Officer, Dave Skena in a statement.

In addition to the doughnuts, Krispy Kreme has special treats for randomly selected fans, including a limited quantity of Barbie Fashionista dolls. The dolls include customized Krispy Kreme accessories such as a Krispy Kreme paper hat, a dozen box, and a doughnut. A custom Barbie Krispy Kreme adult-sized denim jacket will also be included with each doll.

Barbie Doll (Photo By Miguel Villagren/Getty Images) Barbie Doll (Photo By Miguel Villagren/Getty Images) loading...

Enter to Win

Until Sept. 6, any fan who comments and tags a friend on the Barbie Krispy Kreme social competition post on Krispy Kreme’s social media channels, @krispykreme on Instagram, will be entered for a chance to win.

From Sept. 6 through Sept. 8., Krispy Kreme Rewards members who purchase a Barbie doughnut dozen, can scan their rewards app at checkout and will be automatically entered for a chance to win.

Oh, and be sure to wear pink when you visit your local Krispy Kreme on Sept. 7. Anyone who wears pink will receive a free original glazed doughnut.

Fans can celebrate the Barbie Krispy Kreme Collection and the Barbie brand’s 65th anniversary by using #KrispyKremexBarbie and tagging @krispykreme.

As of March 2024, there are five Krispy Kreme locations in New Jersey: Collingswood, East Rutherford, Jersey City, Paramus, and Springfield.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom