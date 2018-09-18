OLD BRIDGE — A kitten may lost the first of his nine lives Saturday after an encounter with a monster truck at Raceway Park.

Much to the surprise to the crowd at the 42nd annual Diesel Truckin Nationals on Saturday night, a black-and-white kitten ran out of a junk car after a giant Monster Truck drove over it.

The event was put on paws as owner David Napp went out to the junker to rescue the kitten, according to track spokeswoman Robin Thompson.

Napp handed the kitten to EMTs.

The area was shut down to allow for a closer check of the cars to make sure no other cats had decided to call them home.

At the end of the night, a fan approached track officials and asked if she could take the kitten home, as she recently had a cat that had died.

"She took kitty to a vet on Monday and found out it's a boy that's 5 weeks old. She named it Show Stopper as it stopped the show at Raceway Park and nicknamed him Star as he was the star of the show," Thompson said.

Raceway Park this past season dropped drag racing after 50 years citing a “reorganization of the company’s business operations.”

