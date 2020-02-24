Kirk Douglas leaves son Michael out of his will

When you're worth about $300 million you really don't to worry about what Daddy leaves you in his will. Michael Douglas won't have that problem because his father Kirk, left him out of his.

According to The Mirror, which also mentions Michaels's worth, the elder Douglas, who died on Feb 5 at the age of 103, left 50 of his estimated $61 million to be distributed to the Douglas foundation. The foundation aims to "help those who cannot otherwise help themselves." It's unclear who gets the remaining 10 million. The Mirror also says Kirk Douglas is survived by his second wife, Anne, and his three sons, Joel, Peter, and Michael, who was born in New Brunswick.

It was Michael who released a statement on his father's passing saying, "It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great-grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.”

Michael concluded by saying, "Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet."

"Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad - I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son."

