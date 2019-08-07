Kidney donor’s husband shaving head for childhood cancer

Last year, Melissa Kohlman after hearing North Hudson Fire Captain Rob Pisani's plea for a kidney on New Jersey 101.5, called in and offered to donate hers.

The surgery was performed last Nov 7. Now, Melissa's husband, Bill, is turning his energy to childhood cancer and is looking to shave his head to help raise money for the St. Baldrick's Foundation, which is dedicated to raising money for childhood cancer. Here is their press release:

It takes a community to cure childhood cancer. The St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a volunteer-driven charity dedicated to raising money for childhood cancer research, will host one of its signature head-shaving events at The Shillelagh Club, 648 Prospect Ave, West Orange, NJ on Sept. 14, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 pm. Dozens of Men, Women and Children will shave their heads in solidarity with kids with cancer while raising critical funds for research.

This year promises to be very special for our local event at the Shillelagh Club as we hope to surpass an amazing $1,000,000 in total donations for this annual fundraiser, in just our 13th year. Will you be a HERO and BRAVE THE SHAVE for a cure?

Why all the shaved heads? Worldwide, more than 160,000 children are diagnosed with cancer each year, and it remains the leading cause of death by disease among children in the United States. With only a small percentage of all federal cancer research funding dedicated to pediatric cancer research, St. Baldrick’s Foundation grant funds are critical to continue the battle against this devastating disease.

This years event will once again feature youth athletes, work groups, social organizations and individuals dedicated to finding a cure for childhood cancers. Come out for a full day of great food, fun and entertainment by several bands, Face Painters, Bagpipers and Irish Step Dancers. Admission is free but there will be a modest charge for food and beverages. 100% of money collected goes to the St Baldrick’s Foundation.

There will also be a raffle and silent auction to raise additional funds for the charity. We encourage local businesses to donate products or services for the raffle/auction. We also seek donations of food and beverages from local businesses and welcome financial sponsors of the charity as well.

In the last 12 years, our local event has shaved over 500 heads and raised more than $900,000 for childhood cancer research. Why not join the fun? Be a shavee, volunteer, or make a donation to this great cause. Visit our event web page at and be a part of this special event.

When I asked Melissa if she had any regrets about donating her kidney to my best friend, her response was that "I didn't have another one to give." That's the kind of people we're talking about here. Please help if you can.

