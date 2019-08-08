Kicking-and-screaming shoplifter drags cop with car, police say

ELMWOOD PARK — A woman dragged and kicked a police officer before being arrested after a suspected shoplifting at a supermarket on Wednesday.

Police Chief Michael Foligno said Latonya Hendricks, 42, of Paterson, was approached by the loss prevention manager of Acme supermarket around 2:10 p.m. regarding the theft of $200 worth of items. She shoved the manager and ran away on foot toward her car, according to Foligno.

The chief said that as Hendricks tried to make an escape in her car, Officer Matt Auslander opened the driver's side door to stop her. Hendricks threw the car into reverse and got back out of the car, causing Auslander to be dragged. The cop injured his knee, the chief said.

Hendricks kicked, spit and punched backup officers as she was arrested, according to Foligno.

She was charged with assault by auto, three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, robbery, and three counts of resisting arrest. She was being held Thursday at the Bergen County jail.

Auslander was treated and released from Hackensack University Medical Center.

