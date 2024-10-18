Kevin Smith regains control of ‘Dogma’ from Harvey Weinstein

Finally, score one for the good guy.

For years, New Jersey film director Kevin Smith wouldn’t do anything connected to his 1999 movie “Dogma” because Harvey Weinstein owned the rights to it. Weinstein, of course, was once a convicted rapist and had his conviction overturned earlier this year. He has since been charged with more sex crimes.

2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego - "Masters Of The Universe: 40 Years" Panel (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) loading...

Smith had tried to get the rights to “Dogma” back from Weinstein and even offered $1 million. Now he’s back in the “Dogma” universe after a company cut a deal with Weinstein for the rights a few months ago.

What does it mean for Kevin Smith? A lot. Next month is the 25th anniversary of the film’s release.

“The company that bought it, we met with them a couple of months ago. They were like, ‘Would you be interested in re-releasing it and touring it like you do with your movies?’ I said, ‘100 percent, are you kidding me? Touring a movie that I know people like, and it’s sentimental and nostalgic? We’ll clean up,” Smith said in an interview on The Hashtag Show.

In addition, he’s thinking about sequels and TV versions and other ways to extend the story. After Weinstein held the movie hostage for so many years, Smith is feeling the creative freedom of being back in charge of “Dogma” projects.

Kevin Smith is a one-of-a-kind artist and a genuine person. It’s so nice to see one of the good people in the business on the right side of history.

