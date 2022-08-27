Kevin Jonas breaks tooth while vacationing in NJ

There's nothing fun about an emergency visit to a dentist while you are out of town on vacation. That's especially true when you break a tooth.

You don't have to tell Kevin Jonas what that's like. He just lived it while vacationing in Ocean City last week.

Jonas was lucky to be able to get an appointment on the spur of the moment at Seaview Dental Arts. He posted on Instagram thanking the Galloway dental practice for making time for him on Monday and fixing the problem.

Kevin even included what looks like a dental chair selfie with dental equipment in his mouth and the text "When on vacation and you break a tooth...awesome. Thanks for getting me in Seaview Dental Arts".

Seaview Dental Arts shared his story on their Facebook page.

Kevin is the oldest of the three band members with brothers Joe and Nick, who had a successful reunion as a band in 2019, putting out the album "Happiness Begins" with the hit single "Sucker."

Jonas has been spotted eating out and enjoying the Ocean City Boardwalk with his wife Danielle and two young children, Alena and Valentina.

You may remember the 2019 E! Network show Married to Jonas that starred Kevin and Danielle. These days, Kevin also hosts an ABC reality series "Claim to Fame" with the youngest Jonas brother, Frankie.

The Jonas brothers grew up in Bergen County, NJ.

The band is on a break on their "Remember This" Tour which picks up in Mexico next week.

