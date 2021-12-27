Rutgers police search for student missing since Christmas Eve
PISCATAWAY — A student last seen near his residence hall at Rutgers University's Livingston campus remained missing Monday.
Keshav Rao, 21, was last seen in the area of the Quad 2 residence located on Avenue E around 7:30 a.m, according to Rutgers University Police Chief Kenneth Cop.
Rao was wearing gray sweatpants, a white puffy jacket with a hood, black "beanie" style hat, with a black with red accents backpack.
He is described as an Indian male, 5 feet 8 inches and 180 pounds, with dark hair, brown eyes, and a medium brown complexion.
Rutgers police asked anyone with information about Rao's whereabouts to contact them at 848-932-8025.
Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ
Where NJ's 'red wave' of the 2021 election was reddest
In 2017, Gov. Phil Murphy won the election by 14.1 percentage points, a margin exceeding 303,000. His re-election was much closer, an 84,000-vote, 3.2-point victory. He and others talked about a ‘red wave’ of Republican voters in the electorate, and certified results show which counties turned red most.
Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions
Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?
Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.
50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America
YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.