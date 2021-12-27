Rutgers police search for student missing since Christmas Eve

PISCATAWAY — A student last seen near his residence hall at Rutgers University's Livingston campus remained missing Monday.

Keshav Rao, 21, was last seen in the area of the Quad 2 residence located on Avenue E around 7:30 a.m, according to Rutgers University Police Chief Kenneth Cop.

Rao was wearing gray sweatpants, a white puffy jacket with a hood, black "beanie" style hat, with a black with red accents backpack.

He is described as an Indian male, 5 feet 8 inches and 180 pounds, with dark hair, brown eyes, and a medium brown complexion.

Keshav Rao (Rutgers police)

Rutgers police asked anyone with information about Rao's whereabouts to contact them at 848-932-8025.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

