Keep them coming: Enter NJ’s Cutest Pet Contest of 2021

We asked you to send us your cute pet photos, and so far, you've delivered!

From dogs and cats to a few guinea pigs on a festive picnic, there are lots of furry friends spurring smiles in our New Jersey households.

And, even some not so furry — with a couple of fish and even a turtle, in the running so fae.

Think your pet is cuter than these? Enter our contest through the form at end of this article. Voting on the finalists won't start until next week.

First, though, check out the competition so far.

PetCenter Cutest Pet Contest of 2021

Click here for the complete contest rules.

Goosebumps and other bodily reactions, explained

Red flags for someone who claims to be from New Jersey

What to know about the spotted lanternfly & tree of heaven in NJ How to identify the tree of heaven, one of the most likely places to find egg masses from the spotted lanternfly