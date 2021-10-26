Keep them coming: Enter NJ’s Cutest Pet Contest of 2021
We asked you to send us your cute pet photos, and so far, you've delivered!
From dogs and cats to a few guinea pigs on a festive picnic, there are lots of furry friends spurring smiles in our New Jersey households.
And, even some not so furry — with a couple of fish and even a turtle, in the running so fae.
Think your pet is cuter than these? Enter our contest through the form at end of this article. Voting on the finalists won't start until next week.
First, though, check out the competition so far.
PetCenter Cutest Pet Contest of 2021
Click here for the complete contest rules.
