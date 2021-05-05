KEANSBURG — An audit by the Office of the State Comptroller found that this borough awarded nearly a half-million dollars in longevity payments to police officers and other municipal employees over a two-year period, and sold back weeks' worth of unused vacation and sick days to the then-police chief and borough clerk in apparent violation of their contracts.

Although not identified by name in the OSC report, former Police Chief James Pigott held that rank during the years audited, 2017 and 2018. In the latter year, the OSC found that the chief received 55 vacation days, or 11 full paid weeks off.

Pigott has since retired and collects a $156,000 yearly pension, according to public records. His base salary rose from $203,953 in 2017 to $208,032 in 2018 to approximately $215,000 at the time of his retirement.

Acting State Comptroller Kevin Walsh, in a release highlighting the report's findings, called the chief's vacation allotment "unreasonable and wasteful."

Get our free mobile app

As for the longevity bonuses, totaling $451,000 in 2017-18, 76% of those went to borough police officers, accounting for anywhere from 2 to 10% of their base pay, with three officers receiving more than $10,000 each per year.

Keansburg officers are eligible for these bonuses after one year of service; other borough employees, after five years.

Borough Manager Raymond O'Hare, who prepared the municipality's response to the audit, said he agrees with most of its findings, taking exception only to the buying back of unused time by the police chief and borough clerk.

O'Hare wrote that those stipulations had been addressed in previous contracts and audits, but added that such buybacks will now be excluded from future contracts.

He also said that in contract negotiations, he has tried to reduce the vacation time given to officers of all ranks, but has gotten pushback from PBA Local No. 68.

"We're going to take everything (the OSC) said seriously and put into effect things they've recommended, but the majority of the things they've recommended are contractual with the unions, and we're working on that to get some of those benefits reduced or done away with," O'Hare said.

Additionally, the borough said it has already taken corrective action to regulate employees' usage of municipal vehicles, according to the report.

New Jersey 101.5 anticipates further comment from Acting Comptroller Walsh on Wednesday afternoon.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.