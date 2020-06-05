Kayaker goes missing in Navesink River in Rumson

RUMSON — A search was under way Friday morning for a missing kayaker in the area of Oceanic Bridge, according to Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden.

Two kayakers sought shelter during a storm around 12:30 a.m. near the Route 35 bridge, but only one of them made it to shore, Golden told New Jersey 101.5.

The state’s Marine Task force, the Coast Guard, State Police and the sheriff's office's dive team are all part of the search, according to the sheriff.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

A man at the search site told News 12 New Jersey's Tony Caputo it is his brother, Nadem Aksoy, 50, of Bordentown, who is the missing man and said he was fishing at the time.

A storm had been rolling through Monmouth County at the time, New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said. The gust front hit Rumson at 12:16 a.m., with heavy rain at 12:27 a.m., according to radar.

Radar-estimated wind speeds were over 50 mph at 2,000 feet above the surface, Zarrow said — "not a severe gust, but pretty fierce, especially on the water."

There was no Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Monmouth County Thursday night.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5: