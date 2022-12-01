Kanye West says he sees ‘good things about Hitler’

Kanye West continued his streak of antisemitic remarks by praising Hitler during a discussion with Alex Jones. During the conversation, the rapper shared he sees "good things about Hitler."

In the interview clip that has been circulating online, Jones, an infamous conservative conspiracy theorist, suggested West has been "demonized" by the media due to his recent outburst of antisemitic remarks.

Jones said West does not deserve to be compared to Hitler or the Nazis, to which the "Mercy" rapper replied that he sees the good in everyone, "especially" Hitler.

West told Jones:

Well, I see good things about Hitler, also. I love everyone, and Jewish people are not gonna tell me, 'You can love us, and you can love what we're doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography. But this guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician... You can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good.' And I’m done with that. I’m done with the classifications. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table. Especially Hitler.

Doubling down, during the interview West also said outright, "I like Hitler."

Watch part of the interview below:

This isn't the first time West has made his obsession for Hitler public.

According to previous reports, the rapper made antisemitic remarks and praised Hitler in the workplace while speaking to his staff at Yeezy.

An anonymous Yeezy employee alleged that West said "I love Hitler" and that Hitler "had some good qualities" and "wasn’t all bad."

West's most recent comments come after he unleashed a string of antisemitic messages, including a tweet in which he wrote he was going to go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."