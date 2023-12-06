Taylor Swift Says She Didn’t Leave Her House for a Year

Taylor Swift recently revealed she was so devastated after Kim Kardashian leaked her phone call with Kanye West in 2016 that the singer didn't leave her home for a year.

Taylor Swift Open Up About Leaked Ye Call

On Wednesday (Dec. 6), Time released their person of the year cover story, which features Taylor Swift, who had one of the biggest years of her career in 2023. During the interview, the pop megastar reflected on the dark place she was in following the leaked phone call incident, where Kim K. set out to prove Ye got the OK for his line about Taylor in "Famous" by sharing an edited version of the entertainers speaking about it on the phone.

"You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar," Taylor told the publication. "That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard."

Taylor also commented on Ye's 2022 downfall, which came following multiple anti-Semitic comments.

"Nothing is permanent," she said. "So I’m very careful to be grateful every second that I get to be doing this at this level, because I’ve had it taken away from me before. There is one thing I’ve learned: My response to anything that happens, good or bad, is to keep making things. Keep making art."

"But I’ve also learned there’s no point in actively trying to quote-unquote defeat your enemies," she added. "Trash takes itself out every single time."

Taylor Swift and Kanye West's issues date back to Ye infamously interrupting her 2009 MTV Video Music Awards acceptance speech to give props to Beyonce. In 2016, he named-dropped Taylor on the Life of Pablo track "Famous," rapping, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why? I made that b***h famous." Taylor denied she cosigned the lyric, which prompted Kim Kardashian to leak a phone call between Taylor and Ye that Kim said proved Taylor greenlit the line. In 2020, the entire phone call leaked, proving Taylor was weary about the lyric.