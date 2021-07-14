Justice for Curly: Popcorn Park Zoo offers reward in case of abandoned gerbil

The Associated Humane Societies (AHS) and Popcorn Park is offering a $500 reward for information on Curly the Gerbil who AHS/Popcorn Park officials said was found abandoned in a disgusting, filthy cage on a rural road in Barnegat on July 9.

AHS/Popcorn Park said high temperatures, thunder and heavy rains throughout the day made it worse for this helpless animal stuck in a cage on Old Main Shore Road behind the Barnegat Motel. AHS/Popcorn Park said a gerbil is not equipped to live outdoors in the wild – either he would have died a painful death or he would have been attacked and most likely, killed by a predator.

Curly the Gerbil is being cared for at The Popcorn Park Zoo after being found abandoned in a filthy cage behind the Barnegat Motel.

Photo Caption: The Popcorn Park Zoo

AHS/Popcorn Park hope the reward will lead to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for abandoning Curly. Admitting that locating who did this to Curly might be a longshot, AHS/Popcorn Park said it must try to help the gerbil in anyway it can, while also helping to prevent this from happening to another innocent animal.

Curly is currently under the care of AHS/Popcorn Park where he will remain until he's adopted. His caretakers said he is sweet and happy.

Anyone with information is asked to either contact AHS/Popcorn Park at 609-693-1900 or email them at office@ahsppz.org.

Donations to the rescue efforts the group puts forth for animals like Curly the Gerbil can be donated to its ResQ Fund at www.ahscares.org.