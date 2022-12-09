Just some of the extremely famous celebs spotted in NJ this year

We have so many famous people born and raised in New Jersey we need a NJ Hall of Fame just to keep track of them all. But with so much to do here, such close proximity between two major cities not to mention a thriving film and television industry developing in our state seeing celebrities from all over pass through New Jersey occurs on a regular.

Here are just some of the very famous people spotted in New Jersey in 2022.

William H. Macy, Susan Sarandon, and Richard Gere were all seen in Montclair in March. They were shooting scenes for "Maybe I Do," a Paramount project, in Stephen Colbert's town.

MGM And Cinespia Host "Thelma And Louise" 30th Anniversary Drive-In Charity Screening Experience Getty Images loading...

Oh! And Emma Roberts was seen about town. She's in the film as well.

In their off hours, those stars hit places like Fascino restaurant and Tierney's Tavern.

Pete Davidson was seen in Denville this year shooting a movie called "The Home."

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Getty Images for The Met Museum/ loading...

Or how about Cardi B and Offset showing up at American Dream with their kids? That was on June 20.

Then just days later who ride popped up at American Dream? Kim Kardashian. She hit the rides and the water park and called the complex "the coolest mall ever!" on social media.

Megan Thee Stallion popped up at Oceanos Oyster Bar & Grill. Staff said she and her boyfriend rapper and songwriter Pardi were incredibly nice and down to earth people even though they could afford $50 per shot tequila.

Samuel L. Jackson dined in North Arlington at Lassoni. Staff didn't even recognize him at first.

Getty Images for Roadside Attrac Getty Images for Roadside Attrac loading...

Anne Hathaway often vacations here at the shore but in 2022 she was also seen in places like Ridgewood, South Amboy and Metuchen all for filming locations.

"Scream" actor David Arquette was seen just days ago in Montclair to see a movie at the Clairidge.

I could go on, but I'll leave you with just one more. While it's not uncommon to see celebs who live here like Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen, it was unusual to see them together. They rolled up in Bruce's car at Freehold’s Jersey Freeze back in October and of course once they posed for a pic with owners everyone was talking about it.

jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram loading...

