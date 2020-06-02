Over the weekend the Governor, Dr. Murphy scolded us peasants again about not wearing our masks properly. Now he's very concerned about 'droopy mask syndrome'. Apparently some of his friends who actually go out among us plebes have pointed out to him that we, his subjects, are not wearing our face coverings properly. He said he's a "big mask guy" and is concerned we aren't doing it right.

You can find plenty of real doctors and medical professionals who say it does little or nothing to stop the spread of COVID-19, but it makes Dr. Phil feel better. Plus, what better way to make you feel like one of the "good people" who is doing their part than to show everyone you're doing your part.

Even the revered Dr. Fauci said they do nothing to help stop the spread during a pandemic, before he said we should wear them. Even Popular Science, and "we must listen to the science", says they're pointless. But what is the point? The point is you can't really hide from a virus, only practice good hygiene and maintain your own health. However if you're running a state and don't know what you're doing, at least it looks responsible, and as King Murphy would say, "it's the right thing to do"! But as one wise meme creator once wrote "THINKING A MASK IS GOING TO STOP CORONA IS LIKE THINKING YOUR UNDIES WILL STOP A FART."

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

