Murphy tells NJ: Make sure you wear a mask correctly

As the summer season gets underway, New Jersey residents are getting constant reminders from Gov. Phil Murphy and others to “mask up” before heading out.

The vast majority of Garden State residents are complying with the directive. But with a growing number of folks, there’s a droopy problem.

Droopy mask syndrome is when somebody wears a mask but it either slips or is lowered below the nose.

Murphy, who admits he’s become a “big mask guy,” says it's important to wear a mask the right way so that it covers both the mouth and nose and virus particles from breathing, sneezing and coughing.

Dr. Ed Lifshitz the medical director of the Health Department’s communicable disease service, says if your mask is not covering your nose as well as your mouth, it’s not creating an effective barrier.

“We understand it’s uncomfortable. We understand people have problems with glasses fogging up,” he said. “But if you’re not covering your nose and you’re breathing through your nose, obviously, you’re expelling particles through your nose.”

Murphy this week said that all of the major coronavirus indicators continue to trend in the right direction, and wearing a mask the correct way can help to stop COVID-19 from spiking again this summer and fall.

“I have become a rabid believer in face coverings as a game-changer," he said.

“I think the more we cover our face, the better off we’re going to be. It’s part of the holy trinity for me: social distancing, face coverings, washing hands with soap and water."

You can contact reporter David Matthau at David.Matthau@townsquaremedia.com