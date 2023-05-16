10 unique festivals in New Jersey you have to attend this June

🍕 It's time to think about what June festivals to attend in New Jersey

Mother Nature has been serving up some nice chunks of blue skies, golden sunshine, and warm temperatures. As things continue to heat up in the Garden State, you’ll want to be sure to plan your summer weekends by attending a cool fair or festival.

There are plenty to choose from throughout the northern, central, and southern regions of the state.

Here are some super cool fun, and unique June 2023 festivals and events in New Jersey:

Cape May Lighthouse Full Moon Climb

June 3 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cape May Point State Park, 215 Lighthouse Avenue

Okay. This is not a festival per se, but how cool would it be to climb the Cape May Lighthouse at night during a full moon?

Purchase tickets from the lighthouse keeper on the night of the event. Hope you have a good pair of sneakers. You’ll be climbing up the 199 cast-iron spiral staircase steps to the top of the lighthouse. Then, enjoy the nighttime view nearly 156 feet above the Delaware Bay and the Atlantic Ocean.

South Bound Brook Food Truck and Music Fest

Sunday, June 4 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Memorial Park, 78 Elizabeth Street, South Bound Brook

Admission: $5 at the gate; kids under 5 are free

Food! Beer! Music! Fun! Enjoy a fun-filled day at the South Bound Brook Food Truck and Music Fest and support a great cause at the same time.

With more than 15 gourmet food trucks on hand, plus live music, a beer, margarita, and sangria garden, vendors, kids’ activities, pony rides, a petting zoo, face painting, sand art, inflatables, mini golf, and more, this festival has something for everyone of all ages.

It is also a benefit for the South Bound Brook Fire Company! Attendees are asked to bring a nonperishable canned or boxed item to support the food pantry, too.

Beer & Sangria Garden:

• Lone Eagle Brewing - Flemington Fog, Station Haus Lager, Summer Honey, Sour

• Señor Sangria - Red & White

• Margaritas/Daiquiris - regular & strawberry

• Strawberry Vodka Lemonade

Live Music:

11 am - Rich & Eddie

1:30 - The Counterfeiters

4 pm - Country Comfort

Current list of trucks:

• Angry Archies

• Arctic Dog

• Chick Wings & Things

• Cold Stone Creamery

• El Lechon De Negron

• Empanada Guy

• G'Day Gourmet

• Harrys Lil'

• Hold My Knots

• House of Cupcakes

• Johnny Zeppoli

• Little Sicilian

• Sandwich Freak

• Senor Tacos

• Taxicab Burgers

• Top Tea

• Uncle Sals Egg Rolls

Pet Palooza Food and Fest

Saturday, June 10 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Mennen Arena Field, 161 E Hanover Ave, Morristown

Admission: $6 for everyone over 5 years old.

Back by popular demand, the 3rd annual Pet Palooza Food and Fest is sponsored by Autosport Acura of Denville.

Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter will be on hand to find forever homes for dogs and cats. There will be more than 12 food vendors, live music, and games, as well as the famous doggie agility course, pet fashion show, and more.

Bring your lawn chair, blanket, and your four-legged friends. Besides a variety of food options, there will also be beer, wine, sangria, and hard seltzer, featuring NJ’s craft beer.

The 17th Annual June Festival of Antiques

Saturday, June 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (rain or shine)

Gloucester County Fairgrounds, 275 NJ-77, Mullica Hill

The 17th annual June Festival of Antiques features antique dealers from throughout the Northeast. The sale includes antique country and formal furniture, pottery, fine art, glass, stoneware, quilts, clocks, dolls, porcelain, and so much more.

Unlimited free parking and a food truck will be available all day.

Show tickets are available on Ticketleap.com for $5 each or $6 at the gate, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Harrison Township Historical Society.

Attendees are encouraged to donate non-perishable unexpired food items for the local food pantry – “Your Place At The Table” (Y.P.A.T.T).

Barrels and Bites Food Truck and Wine Tasting Festival

Saturday, June 17 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Hamilton

Admission to the food trucks and craft vendors at Barrels and Bites is free.

Anyone who wants to do some wine tasting must be at least 21 years old and must have a ticket.

Parking is $4 per car.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Atlantic County 4H.

Monmouth Park Wine and Pizza Festival

June 24-25 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on both days

Monmouth Park Racetrack, Oceanport Avenue, Oceanport

Tickets: $15

Your ticket to the Monmouth County Wine and Pizza Festival includes a day of wine sampling and a commemorative wine-tasting glass. Purchase a wine sampling ticket ahead of time to save 15%.

Pizza can be purchased separately.

Wine samplings will be from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Enjoy performances by The Madison Ave Band on Saturday and The Garden State Groove on Sunday from 12 - 4 pm.

Participating Wineries include:

Wagonhouse Winery

The Vintner’s Wife

Villari Vineyards

Plagido’s Winery

Cedar Rose Vineyards

Participating Food Vendors include:

Bella Ciao Pizza Truck

Bruno’s Bakery NYC

Culto Italiano

Chanks Pizza Cones

The Zeppole Guys

Family Fun Day activities take place on Sunday with face painters, clowns, pony rides, and a bounce house.

General Track Information:

Gates open at 9 am.

First horse race is 12:40 pm.

Free parking.

General Admission to the racetrack is $6. Children 12 and younger are free.

Taco Palooza

Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hilltop Field, 32 Lakeside Boulevard, Hopatcong

Admission: $5 per person in advance or $7 at the door. Kids under 5 are free. Tickets can be purchased here.

Grab your maracas and shake your way into Taco Palooza where there will be beer, sangria, and margaritas. Plus, enjoy great Mexican food, and take part in the 5K and corn hole tournament.

The Run to the Truck 5K includes admission to Taco Palooza and it travels through the neighborhood.

There will also be live music by Country Comfort and Danger Dogs, plus lots of vendor shopping

Kids’ activities include a bungee trampoline, a bounce house, a slide, knockerball, face painting, sand art, a petting zoo, and pony rides.

Feel free to bring chairs, blankets, and pop-ups. Dogs on leashes are welcome.

Patrons are asked to please bring a non-perishable canned or boxed item to help support the local food pantry.

The event benefits the Hopatcong PBA 149 and Little League.

Participating vendors include:

• Chef J's Latin Fusion

• Cousins Maine Lobster (Freehold)

• El Lechon De Negron

• Julios on Main

• Kimchi Smoke

• The Mexiboys

• Senor Tacos

• Tacoholics

• Taco Papi

• Uncle Sals Egg Rolls

Sweets & Treats :

• House of Cupcakes

• Cold Stone Creamery

• Johnny Zeppoli

13th Annual Rock, Ribs, and Ridges

Friday, June 23 to Sunday, June 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta, NJ

Grab your favorite cowboy hat and boots…This three-day celebration celebrates everything southern, from great Southern rock music to finger-licking barbecue, camping, cold beer, and fun.

Pitch a tent or bring the RV for the weekend. The campgrounds are only a three-minute walk from the festival.

Ribbers confirmed for 2023 include:

Cowboys BBQ - Ft. Worth, TX

Kimchi Smoke - Westwood, NJ

Bucks BBQ - Phillipsburg, NJ

Jim's Smokin' Que - Pittsburgh, PA

There are many ticket packages to choose from, too.

Blues Wine & BBQ

Saturday and Sunday, June 24 - 25 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Gloucester County Fairgrounds, Mullica Hill

Tickets: General admission is $20 until June 23 and $25 starting June 24

The ticket price to Blues Wine & BBQ includes a souvenir wine glass and sampling. Must be 21 or older to sample wine. Non-samplers age 21 and older are $5 cash at the gate only. Those under 21 are free.

Participating Wineries:

Wagonhouse Winery

The Vintner’s Wife

Terra Nonno Winery

Chestnut Run Farms

Villari Vineyards

Valenzano Winery

Plagido’s Winery

DiMatteo Vineyards

Cedar Rose Vineyards

Autumn Lake Winery

Blue Cork Winery

BBQ :

Big Papa Jais BBQ

Meat Wagon BBQ

Carolina Blue

Lexylicious

Vendors:

Art of Olive Oil

B Baths

Bella Chica Gifts

Cynful Bliss

Gracie Moo Candles

Jerky James

Lady Brimm Fedora Hats

Marlos Next Act

Riverside Macaron

Scentsy

Simons Treasures

Sinful Smells

Taylor Avenue Designs

Touchstone Crystal & House of Cork

The live music schedule will be announced.

Firefly Festival

Sunday, June 25 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Terhune Orchards

330 Cold Soil Road, Princeton

The Firefly Festival at Terhune Orchard is a fun-filled day for the whole family. Children can dress up as fireflies after decorating wings and making antennas in the craft area. There is a $7 charge for craft activities.

Children can enjoy fun in the kids’ play area. Visit the farm animals. Take a stroll on the farm to see what you can discover.

Enjoy live music while waiting for the fireflies to come out. Pony rides will be available all evening. A special barnyard fun play area will be open for evening play. Lolly Hopwood will be performing using fun props like bubbles, parachutes, and puppets.

Hungry? There will also be goodies available at Pam’s Firefly Tent: grilled chicken, hot dogs, pie, apple cider, donuts, cookies, apples, and more. Adults can relax with Terhune's wine to sample or by the glass in the wine orchard.

June is a wonderful time to get outside and explore New Jersey with so many street fairs, festivals, music fests, and more happening. Enjoy one, five, 10 or all of them, if time allows!

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5.

