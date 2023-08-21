UPDATE: Missing Ocean County, NJ man found safe

UPDATE: Missing Ocean County, NJ man found safe

Joseph Simonson (NJSP Facebook)

UPDATE: Joseph Simonson was found "safe and sound," Manchester Township police said Monday around 11:15 a.m. on Facebook.

🚨 State police have issued a silver alert for a missing Manchester man

🚨 The 80-year-old has not been seen since Friday

🚨 The man suffers from dementia

MANCHESTER — A silver alert has been issued for a missing endangered Ocean County man.

New Jersey State Police and the Manchester police are asking the public to help them locate Joseph Simonson, 80, from Whiting.

According to a State Police Facebook post, Simonson was last seen on Friday, Aug. 18 at approximately 10 p.m. at his home on Independence Parkway.

Simonson, who suffers from dementia, drove away from his residence in a silver 2015 Chevrolet Captiva with New Jersey license plate F63RBP.

He is described as being 6’1”, 210 pounds, with blue eyes and white hair. Simonson was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and blue shorts.

While there is no known destination, state police said Simonson has ties to Yardville, New Jersey and Florida.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons and Human Trafficking Unit at 609-882-2000 ext. 2554 or the Manchester Township Police Department at 732-657-6111.

