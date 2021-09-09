Jon Bon Jovi to play Murphy fundraiser in Eatontown, NJ — report

Several musical artists will perform at a fundraiser for Gov. Phil Murphy’s reelection at the Suneagles Golf Club in Eatontown on Tuesday.

According to the invitation obtained by the Asbury Park Press, tickets range from $4,900 to $49,000 for a table of ten to watch Jon Bon Jovi, Johny Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls, Brian Fallon of Gaslight Anthem and Brian Kirk and the Jirks. An unnamed “special guest” will host the event, according to the report.

Murphy in 2017 told CNN that "Jon and Dorthea are dear friends." The couple were with him when Murphy won the gubernatorial election in 2018. Murphy also declared April 14, 2018 as "Jon Bon Jovi Day" to celebrate his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Jon Bon Jovi has made no secret that he is a Democrat and has held concert fundraisers for other Democrats, including John Kerry, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Biden. He held a fundraiser for Jon Corzine in his reelection campaign in 2009.

This won't be Jon Bon Jovi's first fundraiser for Murphy. He performed at fundraisers during the 2017 campaign and hosted an event for Murphy at his Long Island home two weeks ago, according to the New Jersey Globe.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

See 20 Ways America Has Changed Since 9/11 For those of us who lived through 9/11, the day’s events will forever be emblazoned on our consciousnesses, a terrible tragedy we can’t, and won’t, forget. Now, two decades on, Stacker reflects back on the events of 9/11 and many of the ways the world has changed since then. Using information from news reports, government sources, and research centers, this is a list of 20 aspects of American life that were forever altered by the events of that day. From language to air travel to our handling of immigration and foreign policy, read on to see just how much life in the United States was affected by 9/11.

President Joe Biden visits Somerset County, NJ to tour Ida damage President Joe Biden visited Somerset County on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, for a meeting with state and county officials in Hillsborough and a tour of storm damage in Manville.