Join Craig Allen in Asbury Park Saturday afternoon

We had so much fun two weeks ago, that we'll be back in Asbury Park Saturday afternoon.

New Jersey 101.5 will be broadcasting live from the New Jersey Natural Gas Asbury Park Boardwalk studio, between 4th and 5th Avenues, from 3 til 7.

Grab your mask, and enjoy a stroll on the boardwalk.

Get a beach tag, and enjoy the sand and surf.

The many cafes along the boardwalk are ready for your takeout dining cravings.

Enjoy your Saturday afternoon in Asbury Park with New Jersey 101.5.

It's a Jersey Summer tradition.