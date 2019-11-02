Join me Saturday, Nov. 9, as I head over to a great place for craft beer and fun, Source Farmhouse Brewery in Colts Neck. I'll be there from 4:00 - 6:00 pm with the Jersey Prize Team giving away stuff that doesn't belong to me.

I'll be hanging out in their traditional Bavarian style biergarten, under the shade of hop vines, tasting some of Source Brewing's fabulous beers. Bring your family and friends and even your pets can come too, the grounds in the back are pet friendly.

The big farmhouse includes plenty of space for fun, outdoor activities like bocce ball and corn hole. Or you can cozy up by a fire pit and sip away while you watch the sun set.

Upstairs is an adults only mezzanine and rooftop terrace; it's a wonderful space with great beer. I promise you'll have a great time. I love this place! Come have a beer with me right from the Source... Hope to see you there!