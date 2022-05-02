Johnny Depp started the conversation: Domestic violence resources offered in NJ

As the world watches the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial unfold, there is a lot of conversation surrounding domestic violence.

We all heard Amber Heard say to Johnny Depp in a recording presented as evidence during the trial, "Tell the world, Johnny, tell them, Johnny Depp, I, Johnny Depp, a man, I'm a victim too of domestic violence," she says. "See how many people believe or side with you."

Well, I for one believe Johnny Depp. Men too can be victims of domestic violence.

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, men do not come forward for many reasons. It goes against the stereotype of men being the abusers and women being the victims. Men believe the experience will be treated as a joke in society. Sometimes they don't realize there are resources for men.

That last point resonates, considering that while creating the list of domestic violence resources in New Jersey, I did notice that many of them seemed to be specifically for women.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, "27.4% of New Jersey men experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner rape and/or intimate partner stalking in their lifetimes."

Men and women can both be victims of domestic violence and there are 34 domestic violence programs in New Jersey that can help and provide a range of services. Below are the 34 programs listed by county:

Atlantic County

AVANZAR (formerly the Women's Center)

Bergen County

Alternatives to Domestic Violence (ADV)

Center for Hope and Safety

Burlington County

Exhale Women's Fellowship

Providence House- Burlington County

Camden County

Camden County Women's Center

Harambe Social Services, Inc

Hispanic Family Center of Southern NJ

Cape May County

CARA, Inc. (Coalition Against Rape and Abuse)

Cumberland County

Services Empowering Rights of Victims (SERV) - Cumberland

Essex County

Access Family Services, Inc

DREAMS (Family Connections)

Partners for Women and Justice

Rachel Coalition

The Safe House

Gloucester County

Services Empowering Rights of Victims (SERV)- Gloucester

Hudson County

Women Rising. Inc.

Hunterdon County

SAFE in Hunterdon

Mercer County

Womanspace

Middlesex County

Manavi, Inc.

Women Aware

Monmouth County

180 Turning Lives Around

Community Affairs & Resource Center (CARC)

Mercy Center

Morris County

JBWS

Ocean County

Providence House- Ocean County

Passaic County

Passaic County Women's Center

Project S.A.R.A.H.

WAFA House

Salem County

Salem County Women's Services

Somerset County

Safe+Sound Somerset

Sussex County

DASI (Domestic Abuse and Sexual Assault Intervention Services)

Union County

YWCA of Union

Warren County

Domestic Abuse & Sexual Assault Crisis Center (DASACC)

