Johnny Depp started the conversation: Domestic violence resources offered in NJ
As the world watches the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial unfold, there is a lot of conversation surrounding domestic violence.
We all heard Amber Heard say to Johnny Depp in a recording presented as evidence during the trial, "Tell the world, Johnny, tell them, Johnny Depp, I, Johnny Depp, a man, I'm a victim too of domestic violence," she says. "See how many people believe or side with you."
Well, I for one believe Johnny Depp. Men too can be victims of domestic violence.
According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, men do not come forward for many reasons. It goes against the stereotype of men being the abusers and women being the victims. Men believe the experience will be treated as a joke in society. Sometimes they don't realize there are resources for men.
That last point resonates, considering that while creating the list of domestic violence resources in New Jersey, I did notice that many of them seemed to be specifically for women.
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, "27.4% of New Jersey men experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner rape and/or intimate partner stalking in their lifetimes."
Men and women can both be victims of domestic violence and there are 34 domestic violence programs in New Jersey that can help and provide a range of services. Below are the 34 programs listed by county:
Atlantic County
AVANZAR (formerly the Women's Center)
Bergen County
Alternatives to Domestic Violence (ADV)
Burlington County
Providence House- Burlington County
Camden County
Hispanic Family Center of Southern NJ
Cape May County
CARA, Inc. (Coalition Against Rape and Abuse)
Cumberland County
Services Empowering Rights of Victims (SERV) - Cumberland
Essex County
Partners for Women and Justice
Gloucester County
Services Empowering Rights of Victims (SERV)- Gloucester
Hudson County
Hunterdon County
Mercer County
Middlesex County
Monmouth County
Community Affairs & Resource Center (CARC)
Morris County
Ocean County
Providence House- Ocean County
Passaic County
Salem County
Somerset County
Sussex County
DASI (Domestic Abuse and Sexual Assault Intervention Services)
Union County
Warren County
Domestic Abuse & Sexual Assault Crisis Center (DASACC)