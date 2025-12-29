Want to start your new year with a night of laughter? Then look no further than Avenel, NJ.

Performer John Poveromo will be back in the state where he was raised this January to present his latest stand-up material.

The comedian and host of the podcast “Dystopia Tonight with John Poveromo” will be at the Avanel Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026.

Mic, Comedy Photo by Bogomil Mihaylov on Unsplash loading...

What does he like about performing for audiences in the Garden State?

“New Jersey and East Coast crowds are smart, impatient, and allergic to bull****,” Poveromo told New Jersey 101.5. “If a joke works there, it works anywhere. And if it doesn’t, you’ll find out immediately.”

We’re not exactly known for our subtlety.

John Poveromo Photo courtesy of John Poveromo/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Stand-up comedy with John Poveromo

This show feels particularly meaningful to Poveromo, he says. The lineup includes a few friends that he enjoys working with, and everyone’s coming in with new material.

“There’s no shortage of things to talk about right now,” he noted.

For me, stand-up has always been a cathartic reset, a chance for people to take a break from the world, laugh together, and feel a little less alone. That’s very much the spirit of this night as we gear up for the rest of the New Year.

The Avanel Performing Arts Center is located at 150 Avanel St. in Avanel, NJ.

The stand-up show starts at 8:00 p.m. You can purchase tickets here.

The best NJ foods and soups for cold, snowy weather Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

15 items to never leave in your car during a New Jersey winter Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

The Top Must-Visit Wineries in New Jersey Did you know that there are nearly 60 wineries strewn across the Garden State from Sussex to Cape May counties, to check out? Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈