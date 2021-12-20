Jogger finds 3 swastikas drawn outside West Orange, NJ synagogue

WEST ORANGE — A trio of Nazi swastikas drawn outside a synagogue has been denounced by local residents and lawmakers as a "heinous and despicable" act.

On Saturday before 2 p.m., a jogger found the symbols drawn on the sidewalk at the B’nai Shalom Temple on Pleasant Valley Way, according to township officials.

West Orange police immediately launched an investigation, which is ongoing, and the offensive symbols were removed.

A joint statement slamming the incident was released and posted to West Orange’s official social media pages and township website.

'Acts of antisemitism or bias attacks against any faction of our society, whether physical, verbal, or symbolic will not be tolerated in West Orange'

"In the strongest terms possible, Mayor Robert D. Parisi, Council President Cindy Matute-Brown, Councilwoman Michelle Casalino, Councilwoman Susan McCartney, Councilman Bill Rutherford, and Councilwoman Tammy Williams along with the entire West Orange Municipal Government stand resolute with all residents in denouncing the cowardly acts of hate perpetrated against our Jewish brothers and sisters.”

“Acts of antisemitism or bias attacks against any faction of our society, whether physical, verbal, or symbolic will not be tolerated in West Orange," the joint release continued, also saying "Those of our residents who bore witness to the Holocaust and the sacrifice of our World War II Veterans are the enduring legacy of our fight against this specific bigotry today."

Justin Goldsman, whose family has attended the temple his entire life, also railed against the discovery on Twitter.

“Recently, three swastikas were discovered outside of Temple B’nai Shalom. This disgusting act of hate does not represent our community. West Orange stands with our Jewish community against all acts of hate,” Assemblyman John McKeon said on Twitter.

“Antisemitism has no home here and will never be tolerated,” he added.

Earlier this month, an anti-Semitic sticker also featuring a swastika was found outside a synagogue in Mount Laurel as Hanukkah was being observed.

Mount Laurel police responded to Adath Emanu-El Synagogue on Elbo Lane to investigate the sticker, discovered on a no parking sign in the temple parking lot.

