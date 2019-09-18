I’ll probably never go there, but there’s a new coffee house in Hoboken that has an awesome name: it’s called Joey No-Nuts Cafe.

Before you jump to conclusions, it’s called No-Nuts because it is allergen free. According to the blog Hoboken Girl, the proprietors of the new business, Jeff and Jessica Witte-Dyer, have a child with a peanut and tree nut allergy and decided to make their café a safe haven for allergy sufferers.

It is also vegetarian and vegan friendly. So, if you’re near Hoboken and need a cup of joe, go to Joey’s No-Nuts Café.

