Gearhart: The demonization of Donald Trump

The actions of President Donald Trump in the final months of his administration, culminating in the riot at the Capitol and the second impeachment of his presidency, will have long-term effects once he returns to private life and tries to resume running his business, according to Jim Gearhart.

“What is disturbing is the retribution that is beginning. I notice that Lehigh University had revoked Trump’s degree that they gave him,” Jim said during the latest weekly Jim Gearhart podcast and Facebook Live show, presented every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook.com/NJ1015.

Trump was also banned from Facebook, Twitter, SnapChat and YouTube.

The PGA pulled its Trump Championship tournament from the president’s golf course in Bedminster, banks have shut off their credit to his companies and New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio said the city will break its contracts with the Trump Organization.

“How far are they going back? Will they try to rescind his birth certificate?” Jim asked rhetorically. “Or will they find out that Trump when he was 10 years old became a member of the Little Orphan Annie fan club and had a secret decoder ring?”

Jim said that former baseball pitcher Curt Schilling, who has made no secret of his support for Trump, said AIG canceled his policy because of his “social media profile.”

“It’s not dog pile on the rabbit. This is elephants pile on the rabbit,” Jim said of the reaction to Trump by large companies.

Jim compared the actions being taken against Trump and his supporters to the removal of statues of Confederate Civil War figures.

“It’s very Orwellian. People become non persons,” Jim said.

Jim is bracing for speeches from Democrats about unity and bringing everyone back together when Joe Biden is sworn in as president.

“Hell, you’re the ones that tore us apart,” Jim said.

