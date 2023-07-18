Jersey Shore taco spot expanding, getting drive-thru

The Mexican brand that’s making quite a name for itself at the Jersey Shore will soon be inviting you to pull up to the window.

Taco-tastic started out in Toms River in 2017. The one on Fischer Boulevard is the original. Then there was that second one they opened in the same town on Main Street. From there they branched out to Lanoka Harbor and there’s even a location on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights. Later this year one is expected to open in Brick.

And expected to open this fall is yet another Toms River location but with a twist. They recently leased a space on Route 37 that used to be a rather unique drive-through convenience store. So it’s slated to become a Taco-tastic drive-thru only spot. No firm opening date yet.

How is this place doing so well? Delicious Mexican food and hard work. Micalea Herrera and Giovanni Bautista own the chain. Bautista said, “I always had the dream to have my own restaurant. We gave it a try, and it's been working well so far.”

Six locations in six years? Yeah, I’d say working very well so far. The star of the show is tacos with your choice of meats like ground beef, steak, grilled or chipotle chicken, chorizo and more. And how Taco-tastic does this list of taco names sound?

Mexican tacos, American tacos, Tijuana tacos, munchies tacos (has Weedman been told about this?), campesinos tacos, quesatacos and more.

Of course you can get enchiladas, empanadas, burritos and many other items including my personal favorite, quesadillas. Here’s a look at their website.

