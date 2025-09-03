Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 3 feet Winds From the North

3 - 6 mph (Gust 8 mph)

2 - 5 knots (Gust 7 knots) Ocean Temperature 72° - 74°

(Normal 70° - 73°) Air Temperature 71° - 77° Sunrise/Sunset 6:25am - 7:27pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 10:58a High

Wed 5:10p Low

Wed 11:51p High

Thu 5:47a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:22a High

Wed 4:44p Low

Wed 11:15p High

Thu 5:21a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:34a High

Wed 4:58p Low

Wed 11:27p High

Thu 5:35a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:26a High

Wed 4:40p Low

Wed 11:19p High

Thu 5:17a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 8:27a Low

Wed 3:03p High

Wed 8:50p Low

Thu 3:56a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 10:46a High

Wed 5:02p Low

Wed 11:44p High

Thu 5:37a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 7:34a Low

Wed 2:37p High

Wed 7:57p Low

Thu 3:30a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 5:36a Low

Wed 11:16a High

Wed 6:01p Low

Thu 12:26a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:19a High

Wed 4:58p Low

Wed 11:32p High

Thu 5:26a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 10:33a High

Wed 5:29p Low

Wed 11:54p High

Thu 5:42a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:29a High

Wed 5:12p Low

Wed 11:40p High

Thu 5:35a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 5:32a Low

Wed 11:21a High

Wed 6:01p Low

Thu 12:23a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

