NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, Sept. 3

Yellow flag flies in Seaside Heights (Ocean County Sheriff's Office)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the North
3 - 6 mph (Gust 8 mph)
2 - 5 knots (Gust 7 knots)
Ocean Temperature72° - 74°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
Air Temperature71° - 77°
Sunrise/Sunset6:25am - 7:27pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 10:58a		High
Wed 5:10p		Low
Wed 11:51p		High
Thu 5:47a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 10:22a		High
Wed 4:44p		Low
Wed 11:15p		High
Thu 5:21a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 10:34a		High
Wed 4:58p		Low
Wed 11:27p		High
Thu 5:35a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 10:26a		High
Wed 4:40p		Low
Wed 11:19p		High
Thu 5:17a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 8:27a		Low
Wed 3:03p		High
Wed 8:50p		Low
Thu 3:56a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 10:46a		High
Wed 5:02p		Low
Wed 11:44p		High
Thu 5:37a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 7:34a		Low
Wed 2:37p		High
Wed 7:57p		Low
Thu 3:30a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 5:36a		Low
Wed 11:16a		High
Wed 6:01p		Low
Thu 12:26a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 10:19a		High
Wed 4:58p		Low
Wed 11:32p		High
Thu 5:26a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 10:33a		High
Wed 5:29p		Low
Wed 11:54p		High
Thu 5:42a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 10:29a		High
Wed 5:12p		Low
Wed 11:40p		High
Thu 5:35a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 5:32a		Low
Wed 11:21a		High
Wed 6:01p		Low
Thu 12:23a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

