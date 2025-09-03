NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, Sept. 3
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the North
3 - 6 mph (Gust 8 mph)
2 - 5 knots (Gust 7 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 74°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|71° - 77°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:25am - 7:27pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 10:58a
|High
Wed 5:10p
|Low
Wed 11:51p
|High
Thu 5:47a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:22a
|High
Wed 4:44p
|Low
Wed 11:15p
|High
Thu 5:21a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:34a
|High
Wed 4:58p
|Low
Wed 11:27p
|High
Thu 5:35a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:26a
|High
Wed 4:40p
|Low
Wed 11:19p
|High
Thu 5:17a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 8:27a
|Low
Wed 3:03p
|High
Wed 8:50p
|Low
Thu 3:56a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 10:46a
|High
Wed 5:02p
|Low
Wed 11:44p
|High
Thu 5:37a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 7:34a
|Low
Wed 2:37p
|High
Wed 7:57p
|Low
Thu 3:30a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 5:36a
|Low
Wed 11:16a
|High
Wed 6:01p
|Low
Thu 12:26a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:19a
|High
Wed 4:58p
|Low
Wed 11:32p
|High
Thu 5:26a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 10:33a
|High
Wed 5:29p
|Low
Wed 11:54p
|High
Thu 5:42a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:29a
|High
Wed 5:12p
|Low
Wed 11:40p
|High
Thu 5:35a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 5:32a
|Low
Wed 11:21a
|High
Wed 6:01p
|Low
Thu 12:23a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
WED: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.
FRI: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
