NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, Sept. 15
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
6 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 74°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|71° - 78°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:37am - 7:08pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 8:48a
|High
Mon 3:05p
|Low
Mon 10:02p
|High
Tue 3:44a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:12a
|High
Mon 2:39p
|Low
Mon 9:26p
|High
Tue 3:18a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:24a
|High
Mon 2:53p
|Low
Mon 9:38p
|High
Tue 3:32a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:16a
|High
Mon 2:35p
|Low
Mon 9:30p
|High
Tue 3:14a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 6:19a
|Low
Mon 12:53p
|High
Mon 6:45p
|Low
Tue 2:07a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 8:44a
|High
Mon 2:58p
|Low
Mon 10:01p
|High
Tue 3:42a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 5:26a
|Low
Mon 12:27p
|High
Mon 5:52p
|Low
Tue 1:41a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 9:12a
|High
Mon 3:59p
|Low
Mon 10:31p
|High
Tue 4:30a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:12a
|High
Mon 2:51p
|Low
Mon 9:37p
|High
Tue 3:37a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 8:34a
|High
Mon 3:28p
|Low
Mon 9:58p
|High
Tue 4:00a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 8:19a
|High
Mon 3:05p
|Low
Mon 9:44p
|High
Tue 3:49a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 9:11a
|High
Mon 3:55p
|Low
Mon 10:31p
|High
Tue 4:35a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds.
TUE: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
WED: E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely.
WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely.
THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
FRI NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
