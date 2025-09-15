Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Northeast

6 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)

5 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots) Ocean Temperature 71° - 74°

(Normal 70° - 73°) Air Temperature 71° - 78° Sunrise/Sunset 6:37am - 7:08pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 8:48a High

Mon 3:05p Low

Mon 10:02p High

Tue 3:44a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:12a High

Mon 2:39p Low

Mon 9:26p High

Tue 3:18a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:24a High

Mon 2:53p Low

Mon 9:38p High

Tue 3:32a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:16a High

Mon 2:35p Low

Mon 9:30p High

Tue 3:14a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 6:19a Low

Mon 12:53p High

Mon 6:45p Low

Tue 2:07a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 8:44a High

Mon 2:58p Low

Mon 10:01p High

Tue 3:42a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 5:26a Low

Mon 12:27p High

Mon 5:52p Low

Tue 1:41a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 9:12a High

Mon 3:59p Low

Mon 10:31p High

Tue 4:30a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:12a High

Mon 2:51p Low

Mon 9:37p High

Tue 3:37a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 8:34a High

Mon 3:28p Low

Mon 9:58p High

Tue 4:00a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 8:19a High

Mon 3:05p Low

Mon 9:44p High

Tue 3:49a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 9:11a High

Mon 3:55p Low

Mon 10:31p High

Tue 4:35a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

WED: E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely.

WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely.

THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

