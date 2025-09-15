NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, Sept. 15

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, Sept. 15

Sea. Hear. Now. Festival in Asbury Park (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
6 - 12 mph (Gust 15 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Ocean Temperature71° - 74°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
Air Temperature71° - 78°
Sunrise/Sunset6:37am - 7:08pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 8:48a		High
Mon 3:05p		Low
Mon 10:02p		High
Tue 3:44a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:12a		High
Mon 2:39p		Low
Mon 9:26p		High
Tue 3:18a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:24a		High
Mon 2:53p		Low
Mon 9:38p		High
Tue 3:32a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:16a		High
Mon 2:35p		Low
Mon 9:30p		High
Tue 3:14a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 6:19a		Low
Mon 12:53p		High
Mon 6:45p		Low
Tue 2:07a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 8:44a		High
Mon 2:58p		Low
Mon 10:01p		High
Tue 3:42a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 5:26a		Low
Mon 12:27p		High
Mon 5:52p		Low
Tue 1:41a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 9:12a		High
Mon 3:59p		Low
Mon 10:31p		High
Tue 4:30a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:12a		High
Mon 2:51p		Low
Mon 9:37p		High
Tue 3:37a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 8:34a		High
Mon 3:28p		Low
Mon 9:58p		High
Tue 4:00a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 8:19a		High
Mon 3:05p		Low
Mon 9:44p		High
Tue 3:49a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 9:11a		High
Mon 3:55p		Low
Mon 10:31p		High
Tue 4:35a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

WED: E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely.

WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely.

THU: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

The Sunflow Beach Chair Gets National Attention On ABC's Shark Tank

What is the Sunflow beach chair? How much does it cost? What is so special about it? Let's find out:

Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray

100 Best Jersey Shore Beach Views

Cliffwood Beach: New Jersey's lost and forgotten resort destination

Before being devastated by a hurricane in 1960, Cliffwood Beach, NJ was a hot vacation spot that drew comparisons to Brooklyn's Coney Island.

Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM