NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 30
Advisories
HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT until 8 p.m. Heat index values up to 104 degrees expected.Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|0 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the West
3 - 7 mph (Gust 12 mph)
3 - 6 knots (Gust 10 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 84°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|84° - 98°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:51am - 8:13pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 6:22a
|High
Wed 12:52p
|Low
Wed 6:48p
|High
Thu 12:58a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:46a
|High
Wed 12:26p
|Low
Wed 6:12p
|High
Thu 12:32a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:58a
|High
Wed 12:40p
|Low
Wed 6:24p
|High
Thu 12:46a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:50a
|High
Wed 12:22p
|Low
Wed 6:16p
|High
Thu 12:28a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 10:27a
|High
Wed 4:32p
|Low
Wed 10:53p
|High
Thu 4:38a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 6:33a
|High
Wed 12:45p
|Low
Wed 6:55p
|High
Thu 12:49a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 10:01a
|High
Wed 3:39p
|Low
Wed 10:27p
|High
Thu 3:45a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 7:06a
|High
Wed 1:31p
|Low
Wed 7:31p
|High
Thu 1:37a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:07a
|High
Wed 12:22p
|Low
Wed 6:29p
|High
Thu 12:26a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 6:24a
|High
Wed 12:42p
|Low
Wed 6:49p
|High
Thu 12:46a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:07a
|High
Wed 12:24p
|Low
Wed 6:31p
|High
Thu 12:32a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 7:05a
|High
Wed 1:27p
|Low
Wed 7:28p
|High
Thu 1:36a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 1 foot at 3 seconds. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds and E 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
FRI: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds. Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 7 ft, subsiding to 4 to 5 ft in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
