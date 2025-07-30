Advisories

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT until 8 p.m. Heat index values up to 104 degrees expected.Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 0 - 2 feet Winds From the West

3 - 7 mph (Gust 12 mph)

3 - 6 knots (Gust 10 knots) Ocean Temperature 73° - 84°

(Normal 70° - 74°) Air Temperature 84° - 98° Sunrise/Sunset 5:51am - 8:13pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 6:22a High

Wed 12:52p Low

Wed 6:48p High

Thu 12:58a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:46a High

Wed 12:26p Low

Wed 6:12p High

Thu 12:32a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:58a High

Wed 12:40p Low

Wed 6:24p High

Thu 12:46a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:50a High

Wed 12:22p Low

Wed 6:16p High

Thu 12:28a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 10:27a High

Wed 4:32p Low

Wed 10:53p High

Thu 4:38a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 6:33a High

Wed 12:45p Low

Wed 6:55p High

Thu 12:49a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 10:01a High

Wed 3:39p Low

Wed 10:27p High

Thu 3:45a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 7:06a High

Wed 1:31p Low

Wed 7:31p High

Thu 1:37a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:07a High

Wed 12:22p Low

Wed 6:29p High

Thu 12:26a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 6:24a High

Wed 12:42p Low

Wed 6:49p High

Thu 12:46a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:07a High

Wed 12:24p Low

Wed 6:31p High

Thu 12:32a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 7:05a High

Wed 1:27p Low

Wed 7:28p High

Thu 1:36a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 1 foot at 3 seconds. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds and E 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds. Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 7 ft, subsiding to 4 to 5 ft in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

