NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 30

Bradley Beach (Joseph Hewes)

Advisories

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT until 8 p.m. Heat index values up to 104 degrees expected.Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves0 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the West
3 - 7 mph (Gust 12 mph)
3 - 6 knots (Gust 10 knots)
Ocean Temperature73° - 84°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
Air Temperature84° - 98°
Sunrise/Sunset5:51am - 8:13pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 6:22a		High
Wed 12:52p		Low
Wed 6:48p		High
Thu 12:58a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:46a		High
Wed 12:26p		Low
Wed 6:12p		High
Thu 12:32a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:58a		High
Wed 12:40p		Low
Wed 6:24p		High
Thu 12:46a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:50a		High
Wed 12:22p		Low
Wed 6:16p		High
Thu 12:28a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 10:27a		High
Wed 4:32p		Low
Wed 10:53p		High
Thu 4:38a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 6:33a		High
Wed 12:45p		Low
Wed 6:55p		High
Thu 12:49a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 10:01a		High
Wed 3:39p		Low
Wed 10:27p		High
Thu 3:45a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 7:06a		High
Wed 1:31p		Low
Wed 7:31p		High
Thu 1:37a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:07a		High
Wed 12:22p		Low
Wed 6:29p		High
Thu 12:26a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 6:24a		High
Wed 12:42p		Low
Wed 6:49p		High
Thu 12:46a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:07a		High
Wed 12:24p		Low
Wed 6:31p		High
Thu 12:32a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 7:05a		High
Wed 1:27p		Low
Wed 7:28p		High
Thu 1:36a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S early this afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 1 foot at 3 seconds. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds and E 3 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds. Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

SAT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 7 ft, subsiding to 4 to 5 ft in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

