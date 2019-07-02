Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 2, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning
|Air Temperature
|82° - 89°
|Winds
|From the West
9 - 16 mph (Gust 24 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 77°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:39am - 8:34pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Ocean City 11th Street Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 8:09a
|Low
Tue 2:14p
|High
Tue 8:20p
|Low
Wed 3:10a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:43a
|Low
Tue 1:38p
|High
Tue 7:54p
|Low
Wed 2:34a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:57a
|Low
Tue 1:50p
|High
Tue 8:08p
|Low
Wed 2:46a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:39a
|Low
Tue 1:42p
|High
Tue 7:50p
|Low
Wed 2:38a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 6:26a
|High
Tue 11:49a
|Low
Tue 6:19p
|High
Wed 12:00a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 8:02a
|Low
Tue 2:07p
|High
Tue 8:15p
|Low
Wed 3:10a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 6:00a
|High
Tue 10:56a
|Low
Tue 5:53p
|High
Tue 11:07p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 8:49a
|Low
Tue 2:33p
|High
Tue 9:08p
|Low
Wed 3:38a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:43a
|Low
Tue 1:33p
|High
Tue 8:02p
|Low
Wed 2:36a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 8:15a
|Low
Tue 2:01p
|High
Tue 8:43p
|Low
Wed 3:04a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:46a
|Low
Tue 1:44p
|High
Tue 8:11p
|Low
Wed 2:42a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 8:51a
|Low
Tue 2:38p
|High
Tue 9:12p
|Low
Wed 3:35a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early this morning, then 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms until early morning.
WED: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening.
THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of showers and tstms.
SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then showers and tstms likely in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).