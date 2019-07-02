Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 2, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature 82° - 89° Winds From the West

9 - 16 mph (Gust 24 mph)

8 - 14 knots (Gust 21 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 60° - 77°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:39am - 8:34pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 8:09a Low

Tue 2:14p High

Tue 8:20p Low

Wed 3:10a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:43a Low

Tue 1:38p High

Tue 7:54p Low

Wed 2:34a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:57a Low

Tue 1:50p High

Tue 8:08p Low

Wed 2:46a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:39a Low

Tue 1:42p High

Tue 7:50p Low

Wed 2:38a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 6:26a High

Tue 11:49a Low

Tue 6:19p High

Wed 12:00a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 8:02a Low

Tue 2:07p High

Tue 8:15p Low

Wed 3:10a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 6:00a High

Tue 10:56a Low

Tue 5:53p High

Tue 11:07p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 8:49a Low

Tue 2:33p High

Tue 9:08p Low

Wed 3:38a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:43a Low

Tue 1:33p High

Tue 8:02p Low

Wed 2:36a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 8:15a Low

Tue 2:01p High

Tue 8:43p Low

Wed 3:04a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:46a Low

Tue 1:44p High

Tue 8:11p Low

Wed 2:42a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 8:51a Low

Tue 2:38p High

Tue 9:12p Low

Wed 3:35a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early this morning, then 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms until early morning.

WED: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening.

THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then showers and tstms likely in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).