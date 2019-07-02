Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, July 2, 2019

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tuesday morning

Air Temperature82° - 89°
WindsFrom the West
9 - 16 mph (Gust 24 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature60° - 77°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:39am - 8:34pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 8:09a		Low
Tue 2:14p		High
Tue 8:20p		Low
Wed 3:10a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 7:43a		Low
Tue 1:38p		High
Tue 7:54p		Low
Wed 2:34a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 7:57a		Low
Tue 1:50p		High
Tue 8:08p		Low
Wed 2:46a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 7:39a		Low
Tue 1:42p		High
Tue 7:50p		Low
Wed 2:38a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 6:26a		High
Tue 11:49a		Low
Tue 6:19p		High
Wed 12:00a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 8:02a		Low
Tue 2:07p		High
Tue 8:15p		Low
Wed 3:10a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 6:00a		High
Tue 10:56a		Low
Tue 5:53p		High
Tue 11:07p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 8:49a		Low
Tue 2:33p		High
Tue 9:08p		Low
Wed 3:38a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 7:43a		Low
Tue 1:33p		High
Tue 8:02p		Low
Wed 2:36a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 8:15a		Low
Tue 2:01p		High
Tue 8:43p		Low
Wed 3:04a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 7:46a		Low
Tue 1:44p		High
Tue 8:11p		Low
Wed 2:42a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 8:51a		Low
Tue 2:38p		High
Tue 9:12p		Low
Wed 3:35a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early this morning, then 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms until early morning.

WED: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening.

THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then showers and tstms likely in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

