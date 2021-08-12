Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 12, 2021

Sun over Seaside Park (Jane Wiliams)

Advisories

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT FRIDAY. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature80° - 94°
WindsFrom the Southwest
10 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)
8 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature74° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:04am - 7:59pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 5:14a		High
Thu 11:23a		Low
Thu 5:31p		High
Thu 11:29p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 10:57a		Low
Thu 4:55p		High
Thu 11:03p		Low
Fri 5:18a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 11:11a		Low
Thu 5:07p		High
Thu 11:17p		Low
Fri 5:30a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 10:53a		Low
Thu 4:59p		High
Thu 10:59p		Low
Fri 5:22a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 9:19a		High
Thu 3:03p		Low
Thu 9:36p		High
Fri 3:09a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 5:14a		High
Thu 11:13a		Low
Thu 5:26p		High
Thu 11:23p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 8:53a		High
Thu 2:10p		Low
Thu 9:10p		High
Fri 2:16a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 5:47a		High
Thu 12:04p		Low
Thu 5:58p		High
Fri 12:13a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 10:55a		Low
Thu 4:59p		High
Thu 11:03p		Low
Fri 5:29a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 5:13a		High
Thu 11:32a		Low
Thu 5:26p		High
Thu 11:44p
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 11:00a		Low
Thu 5:05p		High
Thu 11:17p		Low
Fri 5:35a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 5:47a		High
Thu 12:03p		Low
Thu 6:03p		High
Fri 12:20a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

FRI NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SAT...W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

SAT NIGHT...NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely in the evening. A chance of tstms. Light swell in the evening.

SUN...NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT...E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON...E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT...E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

