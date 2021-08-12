Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 12, 2021
Advisories
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT FRIDAY. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|80° - 94°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
10 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)
8 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:04am - 7:59pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 5:14a
|High
Thu 11:23a
|Low
Thu 5:31p
|High
Thu 11:29p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:57a
|Low
Thu 4:55p
|High
Thu 11:03p
|Low
Fri 5:18a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 11:11a
|Low
Thu 5:07p
|High
Thu 11:17p
|Low
Fri 5:30a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:53a
|Low
Thu 4:59p
|High
Thu 10:59p
|Low
Fri 5:22a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 9:19a
|High
Thu 3:03p
|Low
Thu 9:36p
|High
Fri 3:09a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 5:14a
|High
Thu 11:13a
|Low
Thu 5:26p
|High
Thu 11:23p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 8:53a
|High
Thu 2:10p
|Low
Thu 9:10p
|High
Fri 2:16a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 5:47a
|High
Thu 12:04p
|Low
Thu 5:58p
|High
Fri 12:13a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:55a
|Low
Thu 4:59p
|High
Thu 11:03p
|Low
Fri 5:29a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 5:13a
|High
Thu 11:32a
|Low
Thu 5:26p
|High
Thu 11:44p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 11:00a
|Low
Thu 5:05p
|High
Thu 11:17p
|Low
Fri 5:35a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 5:47a
|High
Thu 12:03p
|Low
Thu 6:03p
|High
Fri 12:20a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
FRI...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
FRI NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
SAT...W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
SAT NIGHT...NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely in the evening. A chance of tstms. Light swell in the evening.
SUN...NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
SUN NIGHT...E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON...E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON NIGHT...E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
Plan Your Trip
