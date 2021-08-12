Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 12, 2021

Advisories

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT FRIDAY. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 80° - 94° Winds From the Southwest

10 - 18 mph (Gust 23 mph)

8 - 16 knots (Gust 20 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 74° - 78°

(Normal 72° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:04am - 7:59pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 5:14a High

Thu 11:23a Low

Thu 5:31p High

Thu 11:29p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:57a Low

Thu 4:55p High

Thu 11:03p Low

Fri 5:18a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 11:11a Low

Thu 5:07p High

Thu 11:17p Low

Fri 5:30a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:53a Low

Thu 4:59p High

Thu 10:59p Low

Fri 5:22a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 9:19a High

Thu 3:03p Low

Thu 9:36p High

Fri 3:09a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 5:14a High

Thu 11:13a Low

Thu 5:26p High

Thu 11:23p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 8:53a High

Thu 2:10p Low

Thu 9:10p High

Fri 2:16a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 5:47a High

Thu 12:04p Low

Thu 5:58p High

Fri 12:13a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:55a Low

Thu 4:59p High

Thu 11:03p Low

Fri 5:29a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 5:13a High

Thu 11:32a Low

Thu 5:26p High

Thu 11:44p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 11:00a Low

Thu 5:05p High

Thu 11:17p Low

Fri 5:35a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 5:47a High

Thu 12:03p Low

Thu 6:03p High

Fri 12:20a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI...SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

FRI NIGHT...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SAT...W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

SAT NIGHT...NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely in the evening. A chance of tstms. Light swell in the evening.

SUN...NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT...E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON...E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT...E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).