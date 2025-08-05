Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the East

4 - 8 mph (Gust 13 mph)

3 - 7 knots (Gust 11 knots) Ocean Temperature 72° - 80°

(Normal 72° - 74°) Air Temperature 77° - 86° Sunrise/Sunset 5:57am - 8:07pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 5:23a Low

Tue 11:26a High

Tue 5:47p Low

Wed 12:23a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:50a High

Tue 5:21p Low

Tue 11:47p High

Wed 5:53a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:11a Low

Tue 11:02a High

Tue 5:35p Low

Tue 11:59p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:54a High

Tue 5:17p Low

Tue 11:51p High

Wed 5:49a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 9:03a Low

Tue 3:31p High

Tue 9:27p Low

Wed 4:28a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 5:20a Low

Tue 11:17a High

Tue 5:38p Low

Wed 12:19a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 8:10a Low

Tue 3:05p High

Tue 8:34p Low

Wed 4:02a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 6:07a Low

Tue 11:47a High

Tue 6:35p Low

Wed 1:02a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:04a Low

Tue 10:52a High

Tue 5:31p Low

Wed 12:07a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 5:16a Low

Tue 11:05a High

Tue 6:01p Low

Wed 12:30a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:16a Low

Tue 11:00a High

Tue 5:44p Low

Wed 12:16a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 6:07a Low

Tue 11:55a High

Tue 6:36p Low

Wed 1:02a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: Light and variable winds, becoming E 5 to 10 kt late this morning and early afternoon, then becoming SE late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds.

WED NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds.

THU: E winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

