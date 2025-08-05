NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Aug. 5

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Aug. 5

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the East
4 - 8 mph (Gust 13 mph)
3 - 7 knots (Gust 11 knots)
Ocean Temperature72° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
Air Temperature77° - 86°
Sunrise/Sunset5:57am - 8:07pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 5:23a		Low
Tue 11:26a		High
Tue 5:47p		Low
Wed 12:23a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 10:50a		High
Tue 5:21p		Low
Tue 11:47p		High
Wed 5:53a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:11a		Low
Tue 11:02a		High
Tue 5:35p		Low
Tue 11:59p
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 10:54a		High
Tue 5:17p		Low
Tue 11:51p		High
Wed 5:49a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 9:03a		Low
Tue 3:31p		High
Tue 9:27p		Low
Wed 4:28a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 5:20a		Low
Tue 11:17a		High
Tue 5:38p		Low
Wed 12:19a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 8:10a		Low
Tue 3:05p		High
Tue 8:34p		Low
Wed 4:02a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 6:07a		Low
Tue 11:47a		High
Tue 6:35p		Low
Wed 1:02a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:04a		Low
Tue 10:52a		High
Tue 5:31p		Low
Wed 12:07a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 5:16a		Low
Tue 11:05a		High
Tue 6:01p		Low
Wed 12:30a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:16a		Low
Tue 11:00a		High
Tue 5:44p		Low
Wed 12:16a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 6:07a		Low
Tue 11:55a		High
Tue 6:36p		Low
Wed 1:02a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: Light and variable winds, becoming E 5 to 10 kt late this morning and early afternoon, then becoming SE late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds.

WED NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds.

THU: E winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

