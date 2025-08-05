NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Aug. 5
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the East
4 - 8 mph (Gust 13 mph)
3 - 7 knots (Gust 11 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 86°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:57am - 8:07pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 5:23a
|Low
Tue 11:26a
|High
Tue 5:47p
|Low
Wed 12:23a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:50a
|High
Tue 5:21p
|Low
Tue 11:47p
|High
Wed 5:53a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:11a
|Low
Tue 11:02a
|High
Tue 5:35p
|Low
Tue 11:59p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:54a
|High
Tue 5:17p
|Low
Tue 11:51p
|High
Wed 5:49a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 9:03a
|Low
Tue 3:31p
|High
Tue 9:27p
|Low
Wed 4:28a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 5:20a
|Low
Tue 11:17a
|High
Tue 5:38p
|Low
Wed 12:19a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 8:10a
|Low
Tue 3:05p
|High
Tue 8:34p
|Low
Wed 4:02a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 6:07a
|Low
Tue 11:47a
|High
Tue 6:35p
|Low
Wed 1:02a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:04a
|Low
Tue 10:52a
|High
Tue 5:31p
|Low
Wed 12:07a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 5:16a
|Low
Tue 11:05a
|High
Tue 6:01p
|Low
Wed 12:30a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:16a
|Low
Tue 11:00a
|High
Tue 5:44p
|Low
Wed 12:16a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 6:07a
|Low
Tue 11:55a
|High
Tue 6:36p
|Low
Wed 1:02a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: Light and variable winds, becoming E 5 to 10 kt late this morning and early afternoon, then becoming SE late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.
WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds.
WED NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds.
THU: E winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds.
THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 8 seconds.
FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
