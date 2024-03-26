Pork roll or Taylor Ham? One NJ ballpark says, ‘why not both?’

🔴 One NJ minor league ballpark will have a Taylor Pork Roll stand this summer

LAKEWOOD — One New Jersey minor league baseball team has found a way to end the long-running pork roll/Taylor Ham controversy.

The Jersey Shore BlueClaws in Lakewood has announced that through a partnership with Taylor Provisions, it will open a Taylor Pork Roll stand at ShoreTown Ballpark this season.

The Taylor Pork Roll Stand will be located down the left field line adjacent to the Sand Bar. There, fans can enjoy everything from a pork roll, egg and cheese sandwich to loaded pork roll nachos.

“Pork roll is the Jersey Shore’s most iconic food item, so it only makes sense that we take it to the next level here at ShoreTown Ballpark,” said BlueClaws General Manager, Bob McLane.

He said he’s excited for fans to try some revolutionary pork roll concoctions and the team at Taylor Provisions said it’s proud to partner with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on this new venture.

The full menu at the Taylor Pork Roll Stand includes the following:

⚫ Taylor Pork Roll & Cheese on a roll

⚫ Taylor Pork Roll, Egg & Cheese on a roll

⚫ Hawaiian Taylor Pork Roll – includes Pork Roll, pineapple, teriyaki sauce, and Swiss cheese on a pretzel roll

⚫ Taylor Pork Roll Mac n’ Cheese – served in a bowl

⚫ Taylor Pork Roll Nachos – nachos, queso cheese, and pork roll

⚫ Taylor Pork Roll Burger – served on a hamburger roll with a beef patty

⚫ Buster Burger – Taylor Pork Roll, egg and cheese with a beef patty served on a hamburger roll

The Taylor Pork Roll Stand will be open at every home BlueClaws game.

The BlueClaws is home to the Single A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Opening night at the Jersey Shore, presented by Jenkinson’s Boardwalk is set for Friday, April 5. Tickets for opening night and all 2024 BlueClaws regular season games are on sale at BlueClaws.com.

