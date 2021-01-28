Looking for something good to come out of 2020? Well, try this. New Jersey set a record for organ donations this past year! This means a lot to me.

I'll never forget the night I put my best friend North Hudson Fire Captain Robbo Pisani on my show telling his story and pleading for a kidney, then having Melissa Kohlman, who happened to be listening, call in, and volunteer to donate hers. The surgery was performed on Nov. 7, 2018 and now both lives are changed forever for the better.

After the operation, Robbo was able to marry his high school sweetheart.

Then there was the time I put my cousin Rich Trevelise who also needed a kidney and after hearing his plea, Ashley Lynn who happened to be listening donated hers.

"So then what do I wind up doing...going on the radio with my cousin Steve Trevelise to talk about it to anyone that would listen on New Jersey 101.5 radio," Rich said when he was on my show. "We also talked about how donating can be the ultimate gift someone can give as this was the day after Christmas in 2017. Little did I know, Ashley Lynn was listening, who is one of our trusty EMT's at Raceway Park, my 36-year part-time job, the motto side of my life. Thanks to Ashley she gave the gift of a kidney, a new life for me, and I can't find a way to say thank you."

Let's also not forget our morning traffic reporter Bob Williams, who's the recipient of a kidney that saved his life. Bob writes in his post.

"My living donor, Kim Roumes of Roxbury, is an amazing person. Her desire to give her kidney to me is the most selfless and caring act that I have ever witnessed. Nearly four months, later I cannot believe that I am walking around with her kidney inside me and experiencing my best health in years."

In our post, Joe Roth, president, and CEO of the NJ Sharing network says, "Due to COVID-19, Roth said there were not as many in-person events in 2020 to help raise awareness about organ donation. So they had to move to virtual events that allowed partners and volunteers to share their uplifting stories and messages. Because of that, he said, the outreach activities helped generate a 14% increase in the New Jersey registrations on the National Donor Registry in 2020."

After reading that I decided to use this space to let my listeners and Facebook friends share their stories. If this doesn't make you want to donate an organ...

If you do decide to donate, you can register at www.njsharingnetwork.org. Roth recommends that donors inform their family about their intentions so they are not surprised when the time comes.

