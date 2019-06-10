Jersey girl Ali Stroker makes history at the Tony Awards

Sunday June 9 marked the 73rd Tony Award celebration at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. History was made as Ridgewood native, Ali Stroker, won the award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Ado Annie in the revival of "Rogers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!" Stroker is the first actress in a wheelchair to be nominated for and now to win a Tony Award.

Stroker, 31, was in a car accident at the age of two that paralyzed her from the chest down, leaving her to rely on a wheelchair for mobility. She dedicated her award to "every kid who is watching tonight who has a disability, who has a limitations, or a challenge who has been waiting to see themselves represented in this arena."

You can hear her incredible voice in the company's performance of "I Cain't Say No" and "Oklahoma." The show went on to win the award for Best Revival of a Musical later in the night.

Watch her inspiring acceptance speech in the video below, but I have to warn you to watch it alone because if you're anything like me you'll end up crying at your desk at work. Enjoy!

