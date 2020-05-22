Jersey Fresh produce is here!

Jersey Fresh strawberries are appearing at local farm stands around the southern part of the state and should be widely available soon. We had our first taste this week courtesy of Red Top Market on Route 70 in Southampton, Burlington County. Like most Jersey produce, they usually become available first in South Jersey followed a few weeks by the rest of the state. There is nothing like the taste of fresh produce and we are just getting started.

Hothouse Jersey tomatoes are available at many farms stands too along with bib lettuce also grown in local hothouses. Jersey asparagus has been on store shelves for a few weeks too. Pick your own strawberries might not be available this season due to the COVID-19 restrictions, but check with your local farm for details. It's one of the few bright spots in our state these days, so take advantage of it and enjoy!

