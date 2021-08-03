New Jersey peach season is in full swing

Nothing says summer like sinking your teeth into a sweet, juicy Jersey peach. New Jersey's peach season is in full swing with the Garden State ranking annually among the Top 5 states for peach production.

Last year, New Jersey farmers produced 36 million pounds of peaches on 3,900 acres for a production value of $26 million, said Doug Fisher, New Jersey secretary of Agriculture.

Peach season in New Jersey lasts through October and they get sweeter and sweeter as the season progresses, Fisher said. New Jersey farmers grow about 100 varieties of peaches sold to supermarkets, farm markets and more. Jersey peaches are shipped all over the eastern U.S. and in eastern Canada.

Fisher said every year Jersey farmers experiment with peach growing. They'll bring back the old favorites like Redhaven and Early Loring. They also experiment to produce even greater and sweeter peaches.

Other peach varieties grown in New Jersey include: Jersey Glow, Jersey Queens and Laurol. "This truly is peach country in New Jersey", Fisher said.

So what makes a Jersey peach so unique? Fisher credited the soils and the micro climates around the state. He said they are all so different which produces varying results for differing peach varieties. So the fact that so many variety of peaches are grown here, is one of the most amazing thing about Jersey peaches, he added.

"There's always a great opportunity to pick up some fabulous peaches and they get sweeter and sweeter into early October," Fisher said.

Go to www.FindJerseyFresh.com to see where Jersey Fresh peaches are available locally, where to pick them, what varieties are in season and great recipes too.