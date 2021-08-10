Jersey City quickly becoming ‘the place to be’ in NYC metro area

With all of the uncertainty and rising crime in New York City, more and more people are flocking to Jersey City to live and open up businesses.

From high rises and lofts along the waterfront and beyond, to regentrified neighborhoods throughout the city, Jersey City is rapidly becoming the place to be in the New York metro area.

The latest trendy business planning to move in is a combination antique store and coffee bar. While all the people moving into Jersey City look to furnish their places with cool stuff, they can shop for antiques and relax in a swanky espresso bar and think through their purchases.

The place is called Into The Void Coffee and Antiques, and will have a downtown storefront.

According to JerseyDigs.com, it's run by New Jersey natives Greg Yannalfo and Andy Shulz who currently run an antiques business out of a warehouse space in Connecticut.

They decided to combine their passion for great coffee with their love of vintage décor.

You can see some of what they sell on their Instagram.

Look for their Jersey City store to open sometime in early fall, and look for lots more cool businesses opening in Jersey City as its real estate market continues to explode.

When multiple coffee shops pop up in neighborhoods and towns, it's a sure sign that things are moving in the right direction.

Another coffee shop called Cafe Alyce is taking over a legendary spot formerly known as the Medical Center Luncheonette, in the McGinley Square section of the city.

They opened last week right across the street from The Beacon, formerly The Jersey City Medical Center. The building is the former Borden's Milk processing plant built around 1900.

Lots of changes in Jersey City and it looks like all for the better.

