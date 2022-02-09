JERSEY CITY — A member of the U.S. Air Force is alleged to have transmitted explicit images and videos while he was stationed in Dubai and his underage daughter was back at home in New Jersey, according to a release from the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday.

That is as specific a description as the prosecutor's office was willing to provide of any of the alleged offenses committed by the man, a 30-year-old Jersey City resident. His name is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim, the HCPO said.

The defendant was arrested Tuesday by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Arizona Violent Offender Task Force, with assistance from a fugitive task force in New York and New Jersey.

Get our free mobile app

The victim, who is now 9 years old, was between the ages of 8 and 9 when the alleged crimes occurred, authorities said.

The Airman is charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and both first- and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, along with second-degree sexual assault by contact and attempted aggravated sexual assault.

He remains in custody in Arizona.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

LOOK: 20 Fascinating Photos From the First Modern Olympic Games in 1896 To celebrate the history of international sports cooperation, Stacker took a look back at that groundbreaking event in Athens, when the modern Olympics were born in 1896. Keep reading to learn more about the athletes, spectators, and sports at that iconic event.

2021 NJ property taxes: See how your town compares Find your municipality in this alphabetical list to see how its average property tax bill for 2021 compares to others. You can also see how much the average bill changed from 2020. For an interactive map version, click here. And for the full analysis by New Jersey 101.5, read this story.