Jersey City, NJ teens charged as adults with murder of 16-year-old

JERSEY CITY — Two young men have now been charged as adults stemming from the shooting death of a 16-year-old on a city street last winter.

On Friday, charges were waived up to the Law Division of the Superior Court for 18-year-old Juan Crawford and 17-year-old Leo Barker, both of Jersey City, stemming from the murder of Pedro Rodriguez.

At the time of the Dec. 16, 2021 shooting, Crawford was 17 and Barker was 16.

Before noon that day, Jersey City police responded to 600 Communipaw Ave. on a report of shots fired.

Officers found an unresponsive male – later identified as Rodriguez, a Jersey City resident – with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death was ruled a homicide and Crawford was arrested and charged as a juvenile on Dec. 27. Barker was arrested and charged as a juvenile, three months later.

Both are now charged with first-degree murder and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

If convicted as adults, Crawford and Barker face up to life in prison.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.

What would happen to NJ if we were attacked by nuclear weapons? We used NUKEMAP by Alex Wellerstein to see what would happen if a nuclear warhead hit New York, Philadelphia, Washington or New Jersey.

The models show what would happen in aerial detonation, meaning the bomb would be set off in the sky, causing considerable damage to structures and people below; or what would happen in a ground detonation, which would have the alarming result of nuclear fallout. The models do not take into account the number of casualties that would result from fallout.

Here's where NJ legal weed is sold The number of recreational cannabis dispensaries continues to grow, with close to two dozen state approvals given since the first adult recreational sales in the state back in April. Here is where the open sites are located.

New Jersey's license plate designs through the years