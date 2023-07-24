🚨 A Jersey City man is dead after being crushed to death by a car

JERSEY CITY — A freak accident in New Jersey’s second-largest city when a man was killed after his car rolled off two jacks and landed on him while he was doing an oil change.

According to RLS Metro Breaking News, firefighters were dispatched to an address on Hopkins Avenue in Jersey City Saturday night around 7:30 p.m. after learning of a person trapped under a vehicle.

When emergency responders arrived, they found the car on top of the man. They managed to free him and administer CPR. But the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities believe the man was changing the oil on the car, when somehow, the vehicle rolled off the jacks, crushing him.

The incident remains under investigation.

