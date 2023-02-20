Jersey City man remains critical after house fire

⚫ A Jersey City man is in critical but stable condition after a house fire

⚫ The 50-year-old victim is recovering at a burn unit in Livingston

⚫ The fire does not appear to be suspicious

JERSEY CITY — A man is in critical but stable condition following a Sunday afternoon house fire.

Hudson County prosecutors announced that the Jersey City Fire Department received reports of smoke at a single-family residence located at 309 10th St. in Jersey City on Feb. 19 at approximately 12:11 p.m.

Upon entry to the home, firefighters found an unresponsive male. The 50-year-old victim was first taken to Jersey City Medical Center and then to the burn unit at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston for further treatment.

The initial investigation by the Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force has determined that the fire does not appear suspicious, however, the origin and cause of the blaze remain under investigation.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

