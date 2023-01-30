Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Appear Tense in Viral Footage From Afterparty

People are desperately trying to decipher an exchange of words and glances between newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in the wake of a viral video that appears to show the couple sharing a tense moment.

Bennifer 2.0 were spotted possibly arguing at the Jan. 18 afterparty for Lopez's new rom-com Shotgun Wedding. The film, which also stars Josh Duhamel, premiered on Amazon Prime Jan. 27.

Shared on TikTok Sunday (Jan. 29), a viral video that's been viewed more than 3.2 million times appears to show a visibly upset Affleck pleading with Lopez while she takes a sip of her drink and makes intense eye contact with him.

It's impossible to hear what the actor is saying to his wife as "Let's Get Loud" blasts in the background.

In a stitched video, another TikTok user attempted to read Affleck's lips.

"I didn't drink anything, okay? Jen!?" the TikTok user suggested Affleck said.

Watch below:

Affleck has been open in the past about his issues with and treatment for alcohol addiction. The actor first entered treatment in 2001. His last stint in rehab was reportedly in August 2018, following an intervention staged by ex-wife Jennifer Garner, according to Newsweek.

In the comments, some people criticized Lopez for supposedly seeming unsupportive of her husband's recovery.

"They aren’t gonna make it!! If my husband was in recovery I would never drink!! That’s crazy," one user wrote.

However, others claimed that Lopez doesn't drink alcohol and might have simply been tasting Affleck's drink.

"You guys!! She’s not drinking in front of him — she’s tasting HIS drink to see if it’s alcohol!!! #busted," one person commented.

"She was 100% checking his drink. She is there for him," another wrote.

"It just looks like she doesn’t trust him. Picked up the drink to taste it. He’s clearly upset," someone else weighed in.

Meanwhile, some viewers brought up Garner, with whom he shares three kids.

"I just know Jennifer Garner is sleeping peacefully," one person commented.

According to People, the two appeared to be having a good time earlier in the evening. Lopez even called Affleck her "hubby" as he gave her a kiss during an Instagram Live.

After getting engaged in April 2022, Affleck and Lopez tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022. The couple first got engaged 20 years ago in 2002.

In Lopez's 2014 memoir, True Love, she referred to their early-'00s breakup as her "first real heartbreak."

"It felt like my heart had been torn out of my chest," the singer-actress wrote.