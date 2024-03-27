SUV gets trapped after driving down NJ Transit tracks

🚆The SUV drove onto the tracks near NJ Transit's Rutherford Station

RUTHERFORD — How did an SUV wind up on the NJ Transit tracks Wednesday morning?

The SUV got stuck on the tracks near NJ Transit's Rutherford station Wednesday morning causing a brief suspension in service.

Pictures posted by RLS Metro Breaking News show the SUV straddling a rail on the westbound track near the station and a crossing at Park Avenue. According to RLS, the driver got out of the SUV and walked back to the crossing without injury.

How did this happen?

NJ Transit on its X account said Main-Bergen Line service was delayed just before 7 a.m. due to the vehicle. Service was suspended briefly between Westmont and Secaucus while the SUV was lifted off the tracks.

Citing its ongoing investigation, NJ Transit police would not disclose the circumstances of how the SUV wound up on the tracks or if anyone has been charged.

A 65-year-old Old Bridge man survived being struck by a NJ Transit Track Maintenance Vehicle in November in Aberdeen he drove through the crossing.

