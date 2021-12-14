Jackson, NJ carjacking suspect arrested in Lakewood

JACKSON — A carjacking in Jackson turned violent Monday morning after police spoke with a 57-year-old woman who reported that her vehicle had been stolen at a gas station by a man who punched her face.

It happened at the Lukoil gas station on West Countyline Road just before 10 a.m. The victim told officers she had been standing outside her 1999 Dodge Pickup when a man got into the driver's seat. She opened the door to see what he was doing. That's when he punched her and drove off, police said.

A short time later, a police officer in a parking lot on West Countyline Road in Lakewood saw the stolen pickup and the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Kevin Breaux of Jackson, being chased by several people, one of whom was bleeding from the face.

The people who had been chasing Breaux claimed he had assaulted them as well.

The officer chased Breaux on foot and then held him at gunpoint until backup arrived.

Breaux was charged with carjacking.

Police said he also was combative with staff at the Ocean County Jail.

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New Jersey