Ocean County 19-year-old killed in single-car crash, police say

JACKSON — A 19-year-old township resident who lost control of his car on Friday night died after going off the road and hitting several trees, according to Jackson police.

Police say Austen Hunter, a 2018 graduate of Jackson Memorial High School, lost control of his 1997 Chrysler Sebring on a curve driving northbound on South Hope Chapel Road (Route 547) near the Pine Barrens Golf Club around 10:30 p.m. Speed and a wet road were factors in the crash, according to police.

Hunter and his only passenger, 23-year-old Hasson Renouf, also of Jackson, had to be freed from the car, police said.

Renouf was hospitalized and was in stable condition on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The Friday crash follows another deadly accident in Ocean County involving a teen pedestrian last Sunday.

Silverio Montes-Ponce, 17, from the Bayville section of Berkley Township died after he crossed Route 37 in Toms River at 3 a.m. and was struck by a vehicle which had the green light. He was a sophomore at Central Regional High School, according to Schools Superintendent Tom Parlapanides.

