Once Again, Philly Ranks Among Absolute WORST Cities To Drive In

Ah, driving in Philly! Isn't it a picnic?

Don't you absolutely love merging onto the Schyukyill, swerving to miss potholes, flipping off obnoxious honkers, surviving the Vine Street Expressway during rush hour, dodging ATV drivers, and getting tailgated on I-95 when you're already going 85 in the left lane? Of course not, but that's Philly for ya.

In fact, once again, Philadelphia has been ranked among the absolute worst cities to drive in in 2023, according to a new study by WalletHub.

In WalletHub's list of 2023's Best & Worst Cities to Drive In, Philadelphia ranked as the 6th worst city to drive in.

Here's how they did it. WalletHub compared a sample of the 100 most-populated cities in the country across 4 key metrics: 1. Cost of Ownership & Maintenance, 2. Traffic & Infrastructure, 3. Safety, and 4. Access to Vehicle and Maintenance.

From there, they evaluated those dimensions using 30 relevant metrics, such as Cost of New Car, Average Commute Time by Car, Rate of Car Thefts, and Gas Stations Per Capita.Philadelphia got an overall score of 41.29 out of 100.

Aa couple of findings - Philadelphia has one of the highest annual hours spent in congestion per auto commuter, and highest parking rates in the country.

And if you're curious, here are the Top 10 worst cities to drive in in 2023, according to WalletHub's data:

Oakland, CA San Fransisco, CA Detroit, MI Washington, DC Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Chicago, IL New York, NY Seattle, WA Stockton, CA

Check out the map yourself!

Looks like driving is pretty rough in California! But I am flabberghasted, that driving in Philly is worse that New York City!

I do find that I'm generally an angrier person when driving in Philly. I fluctuate between managing my crippling traffic anxiety and letting f-bombs fly from my lips. I'm an avoidant driver, so for me, half the battle is anticipating other drivers' ridiculousness and avoiding Center City. So this doesn't surprise me!

How would you describe driving in Philly?

