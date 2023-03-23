Mercer County in New Jersey sure has been lucky lately when it comes to big lottery winners.

The latest winning ticket was sold in the Mercerville section of Hamilton Township. Did you buy any tickets in that area?

It was for the New Jersey Cash 5 game and the jackpot is worth a whopping $221,332.

The winning ticket was sold at the Welsh Farms convenience store located at 92 Flock Road (next to Quakerbridge Pharmacy, near Caesar's Bagels).

One lucky ticket matched all five numbers from Tuesday's drawing (March 21st). The winning numbers were 7,11,13,14 and 23. The XTRA number was 4.

Are you the winner? Wouldn't that be great? Would you pay off all of your bills? Would you go on your dream vacation? Would you buy a house? Would you donate to your favorite charity? Ahhh, the possibilities are endless.

Did you know the store that sold the winning ticket also wins some money? Yes, it's true. Welsh Farms convenience store will get a bonus check for $2,000.

The New Jersey Lottery Executive Director, James Carey, said, "Congratulations to our very fortunate Jersey Cash 5 winner! We hope this incredible prize brings joy and happiness to the winner; we're already looking forward to awarding another jackpot prize!"

You can't win unless you play. Click here to check out the games.

Good luck. The next winner could be you.

